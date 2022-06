Salah Abdeslam condamné à la prison à vie

AFP

This court sketch made on June 29, 2022, shows main defendant Salah Abdeslam drawn over a general view of the courtroom during the trial of the of the November 13, 2015, Paris terror attacks. - Salah Abdeslam, the sole surviving member of the terror cell that massacred 130 people in the French capital, was handed a life sentence on June 29 for his role in the November 2015 jihadist attacks on Paris, as a French court convicted all 20 accused in the vast trial. The defendants, six of them tried in absentia, were given jail terms ranging from two years to a full-life sentence with little chance of parole. One hundred and thirty people were killed on the night of November 13, 2015, when a team of Islamic State group jihadists laid siege to the French capital, attacking bars and the Bataclan concert hall, and the Stade de France national sports stadium in Saint-Denis. (Photo by Benoit PEYRUCQ / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-----