Le Benelux s'oppose frontalement à Viktor Orbán

Hungary's LGBT+ community are EU citizens & deserve Europe's protection when their rights are so flagrantly violated



Grateful for this outpouring support from 🇧🇪🇩🇰🇪🇪🇫🇮🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇪🇱🇹🇱🇺🇳🇱🇪🇸🇸🇪(🇱🇻) at today’s #GAC



Excuses have run out, it is time to take action, President @vonderleyen pic.twitter.com/YQeCrstYFe