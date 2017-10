Journalists gather outside the Parliament in Valletta, Malta, on October 19, 2017 in a silent commemoration to mark their sorrow at the murder of blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia and to promise that the savage attack will not intimidate the profession. They carried placards calling for freedom of expression, democracy and justice as they walked from city gate to the Great Siege monument, which has been turned into a temporary shrine for the blogger. Daphne Caruana Galizia, a prominent Maltese journalist and blogger who made repeated and detailed corruption allegations against Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's inner circle, was killed by a car bomb on October 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Matthew Mirabelli

