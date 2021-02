Mars reçoit de la visite

This handout illustration obtained on February 11, 2021 by CNES photo library, shows a French made SuperCam unit remote-sensing instrument, installed atop of the Peseverance rover for the March 2020 Scientific mission, which will explore ancient environments of the planet Mars in order to decipher its geological history and better characterize its habitability. (Photo by Handout / CNES / VR2Planet 2021 / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / CNES / VR2Planet 2021" - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS /

AFP