Marée humaine aux Etats-Unis contre les armes à feu
KILLEEN, TX - MARCH 24: Demonstrators participate in a March for Our Lives rally and march on March 24, 2018 in Killeen, Texas.
Plus d'un million de personnes, dont de nombreux jeunes, sont descendues samedi dans la rue dans plusieurs villes des Etats-Unis, pour une manifestation historique contre les armes à feu après la tuerie dans un lycée de Floride qui a fait 17 morts.
(AFP) - D'origine spontanée, cette initiative est devenue la plus grande manifestation contre les armes de l'histoire des Etats-Unis.
«Vous les élus, représentez la population ou partez !», a lancé Cameron Kasky, un lycéen de 17 ans ayant survécu au massacre, à la marée humaine de quelque 800.000 personnes rassemblées dans les avenues entre la Maison Blanche et le Capitole à Washington, selon les organisateurs cités par NBC.
A New York, ils étaient 175.000 dans les rues, selon le maire Bill de Blasio. Et plus de 800 marches se sont déroulées dans d'autres villes des Etats-Unis et dans le monde avec, partout, les jeunes comme force d'impulsion.
«Plus jamais ça!» était le mot d'ordre fédérant ces adultes et adolescents, révoltés par la répétition des fusillades dans les écoles.
Ils ont crié leur frustration, alimentée par l'inaction des législateurs et des pouvoirs publics, réticents à agir contre la National Rifle Association (NRA), le puissant lobby des armes.
La NRA en ligne de mire
«Faisons primer les USA sur la NRA», a lancé à Washington David Hogg, un lycéen devenu l'un des porte-voix du mouvement, en appelant à se mobiliser dans les urnes.
«Ces enfants ont raison. Ils disent en substance que la NRA paient ces Républicains», le parti du président Donald Trump qui contrôle actuellement le Congrès, accuse Jeff Turchin, un retraité de 68 ans venu de New York manifester à Washington.
L'événement national, baptisé «March for Our Lives» («Marchons pour nos vies»), est une réaction au massacre le 14 février de 17 personnes dans un lycée de Floride. Nikolas Cruz, un jeune de 19 ans, avait déchargé son fusil semi-automatique AR-15 sur des lycéens et des adultes du lycée Marjory Stoneman Douglas de la ville de Parkland, au nord de Miami, dont il avait été exclu pour «raisons disciplinaires».
L'appel vibrant de la petite-fille de Martin Luther King
Cristallisant l'émotion, la petite-fille de Martin Luther King, âgée de seulement 9 ans, a lancé un appel vibrant, suscitant l'admiration des manifestants.
S'inspirant du célèbre discours de son grand-père, Yolanda Renee King a lancé: «Je fais un rêve dans lequel trop c'est trop. Il ne devrait pas y avoir d'armes dans ce monde».
A New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, St. Paul Nashville, Seattle ou Los Angeles mais aussi notamment à Londres, Montréal, Ottawa ou Edimbourg, les habitants sont sortis en nombre.
La possibilité de détenir une arme à feu est considérée par des millions d'Américains comme un droit constitutionnel aussi fondamental que la liberté d'expression.
Cependant, cette fois, la tuerie commise par un ancien élève perturbé psychologiquement dans la ville de Parkland a soudé des lycéens s'identifiant comme «survivants»: depuis cinq semaines, ils sont omniprésents dans les médias.
Pas de changement en vue
Dans un autre moment fort à Washington, Emma Gonzalez, une lycéenne rescapée des tirs à Parkland devenue l'un des fers de lance de ce mouvement anti-armes, a rendu un hommage bouleversant à ses camarades disparus.
En larmes, la lycéenne a ensuite conservé le silence durant quatre minutes et demie sur scène pendant que certains dans la foule criaient «Nous sommes avec toi Emma».
Les armes font plus de 30.000 morts par an aux Etats-Unis, où la jeunesse scolarisée est parfois présentée comme la «génération mass shooting» ou la «génération Columbine», du nom d'une école secondaire du Colorado où deux élèves ont tué douze de leurs camarades de classe et un professeur en 1999.
Ces jeunes ont vécu la totalité de leur scolarité avec cette menace permanente, spécifique aux Etats-Unis.
Année après année, ils ont vu leurs élus faire la sourde oreille ou, récemment, le président Donald Trump proposer d'armer leurs enseignants.
«Nous sommes les gens qui ont peur d'aller à l'école tous les jours parce que nous ne savons pas si nous serons les prochains», a rappelé Lauren Tilley, 17 ans, venue spécialement de Californie pour l'événement.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Crowds and celebrities attend the March for Our Lives Rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Dans le rassemblement géant au coeur de la capitale fédérale, une forêt de pancartes affichaient des slogans tels que: «J'enseigne avec des livres, non des armes» ou «Votre droit à détenir une arme ne l'emporte pas sur mon droit à rester vivant».
«Notre message, c'est que nous n'allons pas rester silencieux, nous allons continuer à nous battre», a assuré Lauren.
Les célébrités aussi
Le mouvement est soutenu par de nombreuses personnalités. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Demi Lovato et Miley Cyrus sont ainsi montées sur la scène dressée à Washington sur Constitution Avenue.
Parmi les autres vedettes soutenant les lycéens de Parkland figurent Justin Bieber, George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, Justin Timberlake ou Oprah Winfrey.
Mais l'exécutif et le législatif américains restent très peu disposés à bouger sur les armes.
Donald Trump a répété vendredi sa volonté d'interdire les «bump stocks», des accessoires permettant de tirer en rafales, une mesure de portée très marginale. Son gouvernement refuse d'interdire les fusils d'assaut.
«J'espère (que les jeunes) ont bien à l'esprit qu'ils s'inscrivent dans un mouvement social sur le long terme. Ils n'obtiendront pas justice dans un Congrès contrôlé par les républicains», a averti le sénateur démocrate Chris Murphy, interrogé par l'AFP.
«Nous voterons en 2020»
A Parkland, en Floride, des milliers de personnes se sont réunies samedi dans un parc proche du lycée Marjory Stoneman Douglas, le lieu du drame. «Ces 17 personnes ne sont pas mortes pour rien», a affirmé Casey Sherman, 17 ans.
«Nous voterons en 2020», a prévenu la lycéenne Lauren Tilley. «Notre génération veut du changement».
Le Républicain Lorrain révèle que des données sensibles concernant certaines centrales nucléaires françaises ont été volées à Amnéville le 16 février dernier. Parmi les documents, des plans de Cattenom et d'autres centrales.
Le Républicain Lorrain révèle que des données sensibles concernant certaines centrales nucléaires françaises ont été volées à Amnéville le 16 février dernier. Parmi les documents, des plans de Cattenom et d'autres centrales.
