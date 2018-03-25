Marée humaine aux Etats-Unis contre les armes à feu AFP

KILLEEN, TX - MARCH 24: Demonstrators participate in a March for Our Lives rally and march on March 24, 2018 in Killeen, Texas. More than 800 March for Our Lives events, organized by survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting on February 14 that left 17 dead, are taking place around the world to call for legislative action to address school safety and gun violence. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP