Les 630 migrants de l'Aquarius en route vers l'Espagne AFP

TOPSHOT - A handout picture taken in the search and rescue zone in the Mediterranean sea on June 9, 2018 and released on June 11, 2018 by SOS Mediterranee NGO shows migrants being rescued before boarding the French NGO's ship Aquarius. The EU on June 11, 2018 called on Italy and Malta to reach a "swift resolution" to allow the Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between "SOS Mediterranee" and Doctors without borders (MSF), carrying hundreds of migrants to dock, saying it was a "humanitarian imperative". Some 629 people, including pregnant women and scores of children, were saved by SOS Mediterranean on JUne 9 and are stuck aboard the French NGO's ship Aquarius, which is currently between Malta and Sicily waiting for a secure port. / AFP PHOTO / SOS MEDITERRANEE / Karpov / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KARPOV / SOS MEDITERRANEE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS