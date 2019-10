Le typhon Hagibis sème la mort sur son passage

Residents walk past mud and flood-damaged homes in Nagano on October 15, 2019, after Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan on October 12 unleashing high winds, torrential rain and triggered landslides and catastrophic flooding. - The death toll from the disaster has risen steadily, and the national broadcaster early on October 15 said 58 people had been killed, according to authorities, while more than a dozen were still missing. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)

AFP