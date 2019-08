Le mois de juillet explose les records de chaleur

🌡📈☀️

July 2019 is on course to be the hottest month in recorded history, and at the least equaled the record set in July 2016, new data via @CopernicusECMWF shows.



It means that 2015-2019 looks set to be the warmest recorded 5-year period.



READ MORE▶️https://t.co/8CON53iUE7 pic.twitter.com/3drPLzlkgl