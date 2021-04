La jeunesse défie les autorités belges

A Belgian police officer arrest a demonstrator at the Bois de la Cambre parc, in Brussels, on April 1, 2021 during a unauthorised rally, for a fake concert announced on social media as an April Fool's Day prank. - Police on horseback and using a water cannon charged a crowd of thousands of people gathered in a Brussels park for a fake concert announced on social media as an April Fool's Day prank. AFP journalists at the scene saw at least one police officer injured and several people in the crowd arrested. (Photo by Fran�ois WALSCHAERTS / AFP)

AFP