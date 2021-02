L'Europe se barricade en l'absence de vaccins disponibles

AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 12, 2019 President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a European Union Summit at the Europa building in Brussels. - The EU commission chief has defended the slower Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the bloc as a "good decision", saying the European Union would not put the safety of citizens at risk, in an interview published on February 2, 2021. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)