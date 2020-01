L'Autriche se dote d'un gouvernement inédit

Photo AFP

Head of the Austrian People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz (L) and head of the Green Party Werner Kogler (R) give a press conference in Vienna on January 01, 2020. - Austria's Sebastian Kurz said Wednesday that his conservatives and the Greens have got an "excellent result" in difficult negotiations to form a coalition government. "We have succeeded to unite the best of both worlds," said Kurz, whose People's Party (OeVP) gained most votes in snap elections in September. Greens leader Werner Kogler said the two parties had to "build bridges" to form a government for "the future of Austria". (Photo by HERBERT NEUBAUER / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT