Polémique autour des barrages en Wallonie

This picture taken in Pepinster, near Liege, on July 19, 2021, shows a destroyed building after heavy rains and flooding across areas of France, Belgium, Germany and The Netherlands. - Rescue workers scrambled to find survivors and victims of the devastation wreaked by the worst floods to hit western Europe in living memory, which have already left more than 150 people dead and dozens more missing. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

AFP