Hulot dénonce l'influence des «lobbies dans les cercles du pouvoir» AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 20, 2018 French president Emmanuel Macron (L) poses with Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition Nicolas Hulot during a visit to Cap Frehel in Plevenon, western France. - French Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition Nicolas Hulot has announced his resignation from the government, on August 28, 2018. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP)