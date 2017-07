(FILES) This file photo taken on December 28, 2016 in Vertou, western France, shows logos of US multinational technology company Google. Google is not liable for 1.115 billion euros ($1.272 billion) in unpaid taxes claimed by the French state, a French court ruled on July 12, 2017, saying the internet giant's Irish subsidiary is not taxable in France. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE

AFP