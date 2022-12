Eric Ciotti devient le nouveau président des Républicains

AFP

French conservative party Les Republicains' (LR) newly-elected president Eric Ciotti poses before the start of the evening news broadcast of French TV channel TF1 in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris on December 11, 2022, after the results of the second round of the LR presidency election. - French conservative Les Republicains (LR) party's member of parliament Eric Ciotti won the presidency of his party scoring 53.7 % on December 11, 2022. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / POOL / AFP)