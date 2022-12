Bolsonaro a quitté le Brésil avant la fin de son mandat

AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 26, 2022, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a graduation ceremony for cadets at the Agulhas Negras Military Academy in Resende, Rio de Janeiro State, Brazil. - Brazil's outgoing president, Jair Bolsonaro, on December 23, 2022, pardoned security force agents convicted of crimes committed more than 30 years ago, which according to legal experts, applies to those responsible for the 1992 Carandiru prison massacre. (Photo by T�RCIO TEIXEIRA / AFP)