«Baby-Trump» plane au-dessus de Copenhague

Demonstrators protest with an inflated Baby-Trump balloon at Kongens Nytorv in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 2, 2019. - Though US President Donald Trump had canceled the state visit to Denmark scheduled for September 2 and 3, 2019, demonstrators carried out their planned protests. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT

