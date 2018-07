Affaire Benalla: la presse dénonce le principe du «pas vu pas pris» AFP

Elysee senior security officer Alexandre Benalla rides a bicycle in the streets of Le Touquet, northern France, as he accompanies the president on June 17, 2017. One of President Emmanuel Macron's top security officers was at the centre of a potentially damaging scandal for the French leader on July 19, 2018 after being filmed hitting a protester. Le Monde newspaper published a video showing Alexandre Benalla striking and then stamping on a young man while wearing a police visor during a demonstration in central Paris on May 1. / AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT