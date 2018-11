A Marseille, un premier corps retrouvé sous les décombres des immeubles effondrés AFP

A view taken from a neighbouring building shows firemen gathering at the site where two buildings collapsed, resulting in at least two people injured, on November 5, 2018 in Marseille. - French rescue workers were searching into the night Monday for possible victims under the wreckage of two dilapidated buildings that suddenly collapsed in the centre of Marseille. (Photo by Emin AKYEL / AFP)