La Wallonie essuie les traces des intempéries

Local residents clean up their house damaged after the flood in Angleur, near Liege, on July 17, 2021 as the situation remains critical as the water keep rising after the heavy rainfall of the previous days. - The death toll from flooding in eastern Belgium hit 24 on July 17, as police went door-to-door seeking news of at risk residents and the prime minister toured devastated towns. (Photo by Fran�ois WALSCHAERTS / AFP)

AFP