L'impossible lutte contre le tourisme de catastrophe

A man carries tools and bucket on July 26, 2021 as clean up work has started in the Belgian town of Trooz, a week after it has been flooded as heavy rains lashed western Europe. - In mid-July western Europe was hit by devastating floods after torrential rains that ravaged entire villages and left at least 209 people dead in Germany and Belgium, as well as dozens missing. Up to two months' worth of rainfall came down in two days in some parts of the region, waterlogging soil that was already near saturation. (Photo by Fran�ois WALSCHAERTS / AFP)

AFP