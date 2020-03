La donne sociale bouleversée par l'épidémie

At a distance, but united - today with @VDombrovskis and Ministers for #Employment & #Social Affairs we exchanged on the measures taken by the @EU_Commission & #EU Member States to mitigate the impact of #COVID19.

More here 👉🏻 https://t.co/XO70NC3WQw#epsco #AllInThisTogether pic.twitter.com/SWpvybhDby