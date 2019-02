«Green Book» sacré aux Oscars, triplé pour «Roma» AFP

TOPSHOT - This handout photo released by A.M.P.A.S. shows Director Peter Farrelly, winner of Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for "Green Book," backstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. (Photo by Matt Petit / A.M.P.A.S / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / A.M.P.A.S " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS