Tischtennisspielerin Ni Xia Lian und der Olympiarekord

2000 ✅

2008 ✅

2012 ✅

2016 ✅

2020 ✅



The 1983 World Table Tennis champion Ni Xialian has qualified for her FIFTH Olympics, where she will compete in Tokyo at the age of 57!



