Netflix, Playstation und Indoortraining

You are curious how homeoffice looks in procycling if all schools are closed and you should slow down the social contacts as much as possible but of course stay in shape? My wife and me decided to train together.. the kids love it and we only use the tiny little empty roads around our hood.. I really please you to take your social responsibility as well and downsize your social contacts to the max.. we are back home right now as well and I‘ll read some books to my kids, will listen to some vinyl and take it easy.. I hope you too.. stay healthy and see you soon #dege #dgnklb