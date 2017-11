First leg in the #CLVolleyM 3rd round is for us. Winning by 1-3 against @LycurgusVolley in Groningen. The return next sunday 15h in our STEENGOED Arena in Maaseik. We're not there yet, @LycurgusVolley showed good strong play, so work to be done next sunday. @CEVolleyballCL pic.twitter.com/9J3mqTz2yZ