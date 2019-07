Doping: Operation Viribus schlägt in ganz Europa zu

Europol coordinates massive crackdown of doping material & fake medicines: 3.8 million substances seized during an action led by @_Carabinieri_ @hellenicpolice with support from @INTERPOL_HQ @EU_ScienceHub @OLAFPress @wada_ama Read our press release here: https://t.co/3VmU3kk91u pic.twitter.com/1z5t4Egx2n