(FILES) This file photo taken on November 15, 2013 shows French businessman Bernard Tapie, owner of the French newspaper La Provence, posing as he attends the inauguration of an auto show in Marseille, southern France. Bernard Tapie was sentenced to repay 404 million euro granted in 2008 by an arbitral tribunal to put an end to a dispute with French banking group Credit Lyonnais over Adidas sale , according to a ruling delivered on May 18, 2017 by the appeals court. / AFP PHOTO / BORIS HORVAT

