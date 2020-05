Zur Geburt von Prinz Charles: Reaktionen aus dem In- und Ausland

View this post on Instagram

No better way to celebrate mothers day then by becoming a mother for the first time❤️❤️I remember how this feels, how it looks when looking for the first time into the eyes of your newborn little angel, Touching his little toes, cradling him in your arm, time just passing by, feeling complete and blessed. I cherish and enjoy this feeling since then everyday! ❤️Even today, Noah and Gabriel were snuggling with me for an hour before serving me my mothersday breakfast made with love by them. ❤️ We are soooo happy for you both and are wishing you both and Charles all the best!!! How exciting! Happy Mothersday Stephanie🥰From one mum to another 😉🇱🇺Gabriel and Noah are screaming of joy and are exited to meet their new little baby cousin hopefully soon and play with him with his warhammer little figurines as Noah just said 🤣 🥳🥳🥳🇱🇺🇱🇺🇱🇺🥳🥳 Vive, Vive, Vive🇱🇺❤️🦋 #family