Wildlife Photographer des Jahres gekürt

Congratulations to Sergey Gorshkov for his photo ‘The Embrace’ - the winning image of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY)! This competition attracts the very best in wildlife photography. The skill and creativity of this year’s images provide a moving and fascinating insight into the beauty and vulnerability of life on our planet - giving us such powerful insights into the natural world, and reminding us that caring for our environment and its precious biodiversity has never been more important. #WPY56