Überquerung des Ärmelkanals mit Turboplattform gescheitert

TOPSHOT - Franky Zapata (C) stands on his jet-powered "flyboard" as he takes off from Sangatte, northern France, attempting to fly across the 35-kilometre (22-mile) Channel crossing in 20 minutes, while keeping an average speed of 140 kilometres an hour (87 mph) at a height of 15-20 metres (50-65 feet) above the sea on July 25, 2019. - Zapata CEO Franky Zapata, a former jet-skiing champion, aims to soar above the Channel "like a bird" in the crossing from northern France to southern England, in a scene likely to resemble a science fiction film. In a tribute to past aviation heroes, the 40-year-old has picked the day that marks 110 years since pioneer Louis Bleriot made the first airplane flight across the Channel on July 25, 1909. (Photo by Denis Charlet / AFP)

