Russian Charity Ball: Feiern für den guten Zweck

Foto: Alain Piron
Traditionsgemäß hatten sich am Samstagabend Gäste aus Gesellschaft und Politik für einen glamourösen Abend im Cercle Cité in Luxemburg-Stadt verabredet. Eine Bildergalerie.
Panorama

Traditionsgemäß hatten sich am Samstagabend Gäste aus Gesellschaft und Politik für einen glamourösen Abend im Cercle Cité in Luxemburg-Stadt verabredet. Eine Bildergalerie.

(j-lo) - Feierlich ging es am Samstagabend im Cercle Cité in Luxemburg-Stadt zu, denn der Russian Club of Luxembourg hatte zum tradtionellen Russian Charity Ball geladen, zur achten Ausgabe dieser Wohltätigkeitsveranstaltung. In den letzten Jahren kamen dort insgesamt 326.000 Euro Spendengelder für Kinderhilfswerke in Russland zusammen.

In diesem Jahr stand der Ball ganz im Zeichen des 220. Geburtstages des in Moskau zur Welt gekommenen Alexander Sergejewitsch Puschkin. Der Adelige war einer der Begründer der russischen Literatur und starb am 10. Februar 1837, nach einem verhängnisvollen Duell in Sankt Petersburg.

Prall gefülltes Programm

Und wieder einmal wurde die Veranstaltung ihrem Ruf als herausragendes gesellschaftliches Ereignis gerecht: Durch den kulturell niveauvollen Abend, unter der Schirmherrschaft von Wirtschaftsminister Étienne Scheider und des russischen Botschafters Viktor Sorokin, führten die luxemburgische Fernsehjournalistin Nathalie Reuter und der russische Sänger und Komponist Pawel Artemiew.

Russian Charity Ball 2019 im Cercle Municipal.
Fotos: Alain Piron
Russian Charity Ball 2019 im Cercle Municipal.
Russian Charity Ball 2019 im Cercle Municipal. Fotos: Alain Piron
Glanzpunkte im abwechslungsreichen Programm waren die Solos der Sopranistin Oksana Shishenina, des Galina Wishnewskaya Opernzentrums in Moskau und das Musiktheater von Jekaterinburg. Begeistert sah das Publikum sich die Auftritte der Ballettänzer Swetlana Noskowa und Iwan Negrobow vom Staatstheater Woronesch an, sowie des Tanzpaares Aliona Filko und Carlo Ennio Stasi und der jungen Tänzerinnen der Truppe Rythmo Cats. Aufmerksam lauschten die Gäste den Musikern des Streicherquartetts Dialog und der Tanzmusik des siebenköpfigen Orchesters Mëllerdall Sound Devils. Eine Auktion mit Kunstwerken und eine reichhaltige Tombola fanden ebenfalls großen Anklang bei den Ballgästen.

Der Präsident des Russian Club of Luxembourg Vsevolod Iampolski und Botschafter Viktor Sorokin hoffen, dass der zur Tradition gewordene Ball dazu beitragen wird, das freundschaftliche Band zwischen Russen und Luxemburgern noch zu verstärken.

