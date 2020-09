Raquel Welch: Mit Steinzeit-Bikini zum Sexsymbol

View this post on Instagram

On the cusp of the New Year, I look back on 2017-18 and the movie, "How To Be A Latin Lover," where I ended up sandwiched between TWO hunky leading men! Actor, writer & producer, Eugenio Derbez and actor, heart-throb Rob Lowe!! Makes a girl think twice! Conclusion: It's never possible to have too much of a good thing! Sigh!