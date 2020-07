Raphaël Stacchiotti sagt „Ja“

View this post on Instagram

Dear Jill, July 24th is as of yesterday, the day we said yes. Yes to us, yes to our future and yes to our soon to be family. But our ‘yes-day’ was not supposed to happen on July 24th 2020. As you know, July 24th 2019 was the day I qualified for my 4th Olympics, exactly one year before the opening ceremony, of the Tokyo2020 Olympic Games, was supposed to be held. Then came Covid-19! We used the crisis to our advantage. I was able to be fully present throughout your pregnancy. We started building our dream house. We deepened our connection and chose July 24th 2020 without any hesitation. It became OUR START! A start that is bright and, in which we are the leading protagonists. We now hold the power of creators. Creators of a new journey, of life and a home. So Jill, don’t be frightened standing still. For there’s a way, if there’s a will! I LOVE YOU♥️ Raphaël 📸 Marco Stacchiotti 🚙 @merbag_lu 👔 @confection_lanners