Popsängerin Britney Spears: „Ich bekomme ein Baby“

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 22, 2019 US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. - Britney Spears on Monday announced she is pregnant with her third child, six months after a judge ended the controversial guardianship the pop icon said barred her from having more children. "I got a pregnancy test... and uhhhhh well... I am having a baby," the 40-year-old said on Instagram. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)