Partyspaß beim "Zürcher Bal"

Feiern in der Familie wird an Weihnachten großgeschrieben. Einzige Ausnahme: der "Zürcher Bal". Er lockte am 1. Weihnachtstag wieder jede Menge Partygänger nach Kirchberg.

Studentebaler: Mehr als nur feiern Viele der im Ausland lebenden Studenten machen sich in diesen Tagen auf den Weg in Richtung Heimat. Dort treffen sie sich bei Bällen, auf denen einst schon ihre Eltern gemeinsam eine gute Zeit verbrachten.

(LW) - "Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht" hieß es an Heiligabend. Einen Tag später, am ersten Weihnachtstag, war es jedoch vorbei mit der Ruhe - zumindest in Luxemburg-Kirchberg: Die Lëtzebuerger Studenten Zürech hatten erneut zum "Zürcher Bal" in die Luxexpo The Box geladen - einem Event, zu dem Studenten (und auch Nicht-Studenten) aus dem ganzen Land anreisen, um mit ihren Freunden, die sie über Monate nicht gesehen haben, in feinem Zwirn zu feiern.



Hier einige Eindrücke der stilvollen Studenten-Soirée:

Die erste Ausgabe der Traditionsveranstaltung wurde im Jahr 1960 veranstaltet. Im kommenden Jahr findet damit die 60. Ausgabe statt - wenn das kein Grund zum Feiern ist.





