Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Partyspaß beim "Zürcher Bal"
Panorama 41 Vor 45 Minuten

Partyspaß beim "Zürcher Bal"

An Weihnachten fand in der Luxexpo the Box der traditionelle Zürcher Bal statt.

Partyspaß beim "Zürcher Bal"

An Weihnachten fand in der Luxexpo the Box der traditionelle Zürcher Bal statt.
Foto: Alain Piron
Feiern in der Familie wird an Weihnachten großgeschrieben. Einzige Ausnahme: der "Zürcher Bal". Er lockte am 1. Weihnachtstag wieder jede Menge Partygänger nach Kirchberg.
Panorama 41 Vor 45 Minuten

Partyspaß beim "Zürcher Bal"

Feiern in der Familie wird an Weihnachten großgeschrieben. Einzige Ausnahme: der "Zürcher Bal". Er lockte am 1. Weihnachtstag wieder jede Menge Partygänger nach Kirchberg.
Zürcher Bal 2014 in der Rockhal in Esch/Alzette (Foto: Alain Piron)
Studentebaler: Mehr als nur feiern
Viele der im Ausland lebenden Studenten machen sich in diesen Tagen auf den Weg in Richtung Heimat. Dort treffen sie sich bei Bällen, auf denen einst schon ihre Eltern gemeinsam eine gute Zeit verbrachten.

(LW) - "Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht" hieß es an Heiligabend. Einen Tag später, am ersten Weihnachtstag, war es jedoch vorbei mit der Ruhe - zumindest in Luxemburg-Kirchberg: Die Lëtzebuerger Studenten Zürech hatten erneut zum "Zürcher Bal" in die Luxexpo The Box geladen - einem Event, zu dem Studenten (und auch Nicht-Studenten) aus dem ganzen Land anreisen, um mit ihren Freunden, die sie über Monate nicht gesehen haben, in feinem Zwirn zu feiern.

Hier einige Eindrücke der stilvollen Studenten-Soirée:

41
Foto: Alain Piron
Bildergalerie
Bitte scrollen Sie nach unten,
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron
Foto: Alain Piron

Die erste Ausgabe der Traditionsveranstaltung wurde im Jahr 1960 veranstaltet. Im kommenden Jahr findet damit die 60. Ausgabe statt - wenn das kein Grund zum Feiern ist.


Lesen Sie mehr zu diesem Thema

Studentebaler: Mehr als nur feiern
Viele der im Ausland lebenden Studenten machen sich in diesen Tagen auf den Weg in Richtung Heimat. Dort treffen sie sich bei Bällen, auf denen einst schon ihre Eltern gemeinsam eine gute Zeit verbrachten.
Zürcher Bal 2014 in der Rockhal in Esch/Alzette (Foto: Alain Piron)
Katerstimmung nach zehn Jahren Rives de Clausen
Damals Luxemburgs Partyoase, heute fast vergessen. Zehn Jahre nach der Eröffnung geht es in den Rives de Clausen deutlich ruhiger zu. Ein Rückblick in das landesweit einmalige Konzept der Rives.
10 Jahre Rives de Clausen, Foto: Lex Kleren/Luxemburger Wort
Lécker Bal: Die einst größte Silvesterparty im Rückblick
Heute bleiben nur noch nostalgische Erinnerungen an die guten, alten Zeiten. Die einst so berühmte Silvesterfete findet dieses Jahr wieder einmal nicht statt. Ein historischer Rückblick auf 60 Jahren Korkenknallen mit der Studentenvereinigung aus Liège.

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

ARD Degeto STENZELS BESCHERUNG, am Montag (23.12.19) um 20:15 Uhr und um 01:35 Uhr im ERSTEN. Stenzel (Herbert Knaup) hat dem Kindergarten einen "Sonderkredit" ermöglicht und wird von der Leiterin Rubin (Regine Hentschel, hinten Mitte) zur Eröffnung eingeladen. © ARD Degeto/Conny Klein, honorarfrei - Verwendung gemäß der AGB im engen inhaltlichen, redaktionellen Zusammenhang mit genannter Degeto-Sendung und bei Nennung "Bild: ARD Degeto/Conny Klein" (S2+). ARD Degeto/Programmplanung und Presse, Tel: 069/1509-335, degeto-presse@degeto.de

Herbert Knaup: „Luxus interessiert mich nicht“

Schauspieler Herbert Knaup über seine Rolle als moderner Robin Hood, Weihnachten im Kreis der Familie und Kommissar Kluftinger.
Panorama von Martin WEBER 4 Min. 22.12.2019

Naomi Scott: „Ich mag weibliche Energie“

Panorama 1 von Mariam SCHAGHAGHI 5 Min. 20.12.2019

Naomi Scott: „Ich mag weibliche Energie“

Schauspielerin Naomi Scott spricht im Interview über Frauenpower, ihre Ehe mit einem Fußballstar und eine Freundin, die sie erdet.
Panorama 1 von Mariam SCHAGHAGHI 5 Min. 20.12.2019

Kreuzfahrtschiffe krachen in Karibikhafen zusammen

Panorama 1 20.12.2019

Kreuzfahrtschiffe krachen in Karibikhafen zusammen

Vor einer mexikanischen Insel sind zwei Kreuzfahrtschiffe kollidiert.
Panorama 1 20.12.2019

Schockierende Aufnahmen: Pickup rast in Flughafenterminal

Panorama 1 von Teddy JAANS 20.12.2019

Schockierende Aufnahmen: Pickup rast in Flughafenterminal

Mit mehr als 100 km/h ist in der Nacht auf Freitag ein Mann mit einem Geländewagen in Florida in ein Flughafengebäude gerast. Überwachungskameras zeichneten den Vorfall auf.
Panorama 1 von Teddy JAANS 20.12.2019

Britischer Prinz Philip im Krankenhaus

Panorama 20.12.2019
ARCHIV - 13.06.2017, Großbritannien, Slough: Der britische Prinz Philip sitzt in einem Zug anlässlich der Feierlichkeiten zum 175. Jahrestag der ersten Zugfahrt eines britischen Monarchen. (zu dpa "Britischer Prinz Philip im Krankenhaus") Foto: Paul Edwards/The Sun/Press Association/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Britischer Prinz Philip im Krankenhaus

ARCHIV - 13.06.2017, Großbritannien, Slough: Der britische Prinz Philip sitzt in einem Zug anlässlich der Feierlichkeiten zum 175. Jahrestag der ersten Zugfahrt eines britischen Monarchen. (zu dpa "Britischer Prinz Philip im Krankenhaus") Foto: Paul Edwards/The Sun/Press Association/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Der 98-jährige Royal soll zur Beobachtung einige Tage im Krankenhaus bleiben.
Panorama 20.12.2019
Lust auf noch mehr Wort?
Lust auf noch mehr Wort?
7 Tage gratis testen
E-Mail-Adresse eingeben und alle Inhalte auf wort.lu lesen.
Fast fertig...
Um die Anmeldung abzuschließen, klicken Sie bitte auf den Link in der E-Mail, die wir Ihnen gerade gesendet haben.