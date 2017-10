(FILES): This file photo taken on March 02, 2014 shows actor Kevin Spacey arriving on the red carpet for the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of a sexual advance in 1986 when Spacey was 26 and Rapp only 14, according the Buzzfeed, October 29, 2017. Spacey on Twitter came out as gay on Sunday night, October 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK

Foto: AFP