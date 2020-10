NASA-Sonde absolviert Asteroiden-Manöver

View this post on Instagram

🌟TOUCH DOWN, BENNU!🌟 Asteroid Bennu has been booped! Shown here is a visualization of the TAG (Touch-And-Go) event from our @osiris_rex mission that really happened more than 200 million miles away, TODAY! It begins with the spacecraft’s departure from orbit and continues through key moments including the checkpoint, matchpoint, TAG, and backaway maneuvers. Next stop: Earth in 2023! Major congratulations to the TAG team of @NASAGoddard, @LockheedMartin, @UArizona, and all those who supported this decade-long journey. Credit: NASA, Kel Elkins #NASA #ToBennuAndBack #Asteroid #Geology #Space #SpaceROCKS #MakingHistory #TAGTeamBackAgain