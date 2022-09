Nasa hofft auf reibungslosen „Artemis“-Start

AFP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 02: NASA's Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center on September 02, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Artemis I first attempt to launch was scrubbed after an issue was found in one of the rocket's four engines. The next launch attempt will be September 3rd. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==