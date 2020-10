Nasa: Auf Tuchfühlung mit einem Asteroiden

All right. Time to get in the zone... On TAG day I need to collect at least 2 oz (60 grams) of Bennu's surface material, but there's a chance I could collect up to 4.4 lbs (2 kg) 😱 guess we'll have to wait and see… it's all part of the journey #ToBennuAndBack pic.twitter.com/c8EgYofjrA