Meteorit schlägt im Meer ein - und niemand bekommt es mit

#BeringSeaAirburst as detected infrasonically by #IS18 in Greenland. Long period signal near 03:50 UT of 20-25 sec consistent with ~200 kT energy. Longest period detected by atmospheric explosion in modern times other than #Chelyabinsk