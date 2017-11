This handout photo received August 21, 2017, courtesy of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate Charles Manson on August 14, 2017. Notorious US killer Charles Manson, who led a California cult that killed pregnant Hollywood star Sharon Tate, has been hospitalized in deteriorating health, entertainment news site TMZ said Wednesday, November 15, 2017. Citing an anonymous source, the site said the 83-year-old with a swastika tattoo on his forehead was rushed to Bakersfield hospital in central California three days ago and underwent a series of treatments, escorted by five policeman. / AFP PHOTO / California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation / Handout

Foto: AFP