Ivory is put into a crusher during #IvoryCrush in Central Park in New York on August 3,2017, where New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will destroy nearly two tons of illegal ivory confiscated through state enforcement efforts. The ivory has a net worth of more than 8 million USD, representing more than 100 elephants. The ivory tusks, trinkets, statues, jewelry, and other decorative items will be crushed in Central Park after the end of the ceremony. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY

AFP