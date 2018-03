Hund stirbt im Flugzeug-Gepäckfach REUTERS

A United Airlines plane passes a Continental plane at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, May 3, 2010. UAL Corp, parent of United Airlines, said it will buy Continental Airlines Inc for about $3.17 billion in stock, forming the world's largest carrier and further shrinks the U.S. airline industry. REUTERS/John Gress (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)