Frage des Tages

In this photo taken on March 16, 2019, Darrell Blatchley, director of D' Bone Collector Museum Inc., shows plastic waste found in the stomach of a Cuvier's beaked whale in Compostela Valley, Davao on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. - A starving whale with 40 kilos (88 pounds) of plastic trash in its stomach has died after being washed ashore in the Philippines, activists said on March 18, calling it one of the worst cases of poisoning they have seen. (Photo by - / AFP)

In this photo taken on March 16, 2019, Darrell Blatchley, director of D' Bone Collector Museum Inc., shows plastic waste found in the stomach of a Cuvier's beaked whale in Compostela Valley, Davao on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. - A starving whale with 40 kilos (88 pounds) of plastic trash in its stomach has died after being washed ashore in the Philippines, activists said on March 18, calling it one of the worst cases of poisoning they have seen. (Photo by - / AFP)
Der Fund eines toten Wals mit 40 Kilo Plastikmüll im Bauch hat wieder schmerzlich die Verschmutzung der Meere durch den Menschen deutlich gemacht. Wie halten Sie's mit dem Kunststoff?
Der Fund eines toten Wals mit 40 Kilo Plastikmüll im Bauch hat wieder schmerzlich die Verschmutzung der Meere durch den Menschen deutlich gemacht. Wie halten Sie's mit dem Kunststoff?



IV. Flüchtige Begegnungen fürs Leben
Der Appalachian Trail ist weit mehr als die knapp 2 200 Meilen von Georgia nach Maine. Es ist ein Weg der Begegnungen. Und manche hinterlassen einen bleibenden Eindruck.
„Pädagogische Grundsätze gibt es nicht“
Seit mehr als 40 Jahren löst „Sendung mit der Maus“-Kultfigur Christoph Biemann die Rätsel des Alltags. Im Interview spricht der Entertainer über Zuschauerreaktionen, seinen grünen Pulli und neue Ideen.
Christoph (Sendung mit der Maus) - Wissensvermittlung bei Kindern - Foto : Pierre Matgé/Luxemburger Wort
ARCHIV - 23.06.2017, Hessen, Bad Hersfeld: Moderator und "Tagesschau"-Sprecher Jan Hofer steht auf dem Roten Teppich zur Premiere des Theaterstücks "Martin Luther - Der Anschlag" der 67. Bad Hersfelder Festspiele. (zu dpa "Sorge nach «Tagesschau» um Nachrichtensprecher Jan Hofer") Foto: Swen Pförtner/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

"Tagesschau"-Sprecher bedankt sich für Genesungswünsche

Zahlreiche TV-Zuschauer waren in großer Sorge, weil Jan Hofer am Ende der ARD-"Tagesschau" gesundheitliche Probleme bekommen hatte. Nun meldet sich der Moderator via Twitter zu Wort.
Berlins Eisbärchen nimmt erstes Bad in der Menge

Großer Auftritt für eine kleine Eisbärendame: Berlins niedliches Jungtier im Tierpark der deutschen Hauptstadt hat sich am Freitag erstmals öffentlich ins Freie gewagt.
Live auf Sendung: "Tagesschau"-Sprecher erleidet Schwächeanfall

Moderator Jan Hofer konnte die ARD-"Tagesschau" am Donnerstag nicht zu Ende führen. Der 69-Jährige wirkte im Studio gesundheitlich schwer mitgenommen und musste danach ärztlich versorgt werden.
