Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Drei Verletzte bei zweitem Stiertreiben in Pamplona
Panorama 7 Vor 30 Minuten

Drei Verletzte bei zweitem Stiertreiben in Pamplona

Bei dem umstrittenen Spektakel, zu dem Schaulustige aus aller Welt anreisen, werden jedes Jahr Dutzende Teilnehmer verletzt.
Panorama 7 Vor 30 Minuten

Drei Verletzte bei zweitem Stiertreiben in Pamplona

Bei dem umstrittenen Spektakel, zu dem Schaulustige aus aller Welt anreisen, werden jedes Jahr Dutzende Teilnehmer verletzt.

(dpa) - Am zweiten Tag der berühmt-berüchtigten Stiertreiben im nordspanischen Pamplona sind drei Teilnehmer verletzt worden. Die sechs mächtigen Kampfbullen und mehrere Leitochsen rannten die 875 Meter lange Strecke durch die Gassen der Altstadt bis zur Stierkampfarena in zwei Minuten und 23 Sekunden. Es war damit Kommentatoren zufolge eine extrem schnelle Hatz.

Klicken Sie auf ein Bild, um die Galerie zu öffnen
7
Participants run next to Cebada Gago fighting bulls on the second bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
AFP
Bildergalerie
Bitte scrollen Sie nach unten,
um weitere Bilder zu sehen.
Participants run next to Cebada Gago fighting bulls on the second bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
Participants run next to Cebada Gago fighting bulls on the second bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP) AFP
A heifer bull jumps over participants in the bullring after the second bullrun the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
A heifer bull jumps over participants in the bullring after the second bullrun the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) AFP
Policemen escort a reveller before the second bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
Policemen escort a reveller before the second bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP) AFP
Participants run next to a Cebada Gago fighting bulls on the second bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
Participants run next to a Cebada Gago fighting bulls on the second bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) AFP
Participants run next to Cebada Gago fighting bulls on the second bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
Participants run next to Cebada Gago fighting bulls on the second bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP) AFP
A heifer bull jumps over revellers in the bullring after the second bullrun the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
A heifer bull jumps over revellers in the bullring after the second bullrun the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) AFP
A reveller grabs the horn of a heifer bull in the bullring after the second bullrun the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
A reveller grabs the horn of a heifer bull in the bullring after the second bullrun the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) AFP

Bei den Verwundeten handele sich um zwei 45- und 61-jährige Männer aus der Region, die an der Schulter beziehungsweise am Kopf verletzt worden seien, sowie um eine 19-jährige Frau, die Verletzungen an Rücken und Hals davongetragen habe, berichtete der spanische Fernsehsender RTVE unter Berufung auf das Krankenhaus.

Nach dem ersten der insgesamt acht Stierläufe mussten am Sonntag fünf Menschen im Krankenhaus behandelt werden, drei von ihnen waren auf die Hörner genommen worden. Bei dem umstrittenen Spektakel, zu dem Schaulustige aus aller Welt anreisen, werden jedes Jahr Dutzende Teilnehmer verletzt. Das letzte Todesopfer gab es im Jahr 2009. Im Vorfeld hatten wieder Tierschützer gegen die Veranstaltung protestiert, weil die Stiere am Abend in der Arena sterben.

Lesen Sie mehr zu diesem Thema

San Fermin: Stierhatz zwischen Kommerz und Kritik
Das blutige Ritual der Bullenhatz und der Stierkämpfe hat auch in Spanien immer mehr Gegner. Beim diesjährigen San-Fermín-Fest, das am Freitag endet, feierten in der nordspanischen Stadt Pamplona aber wieder Tausende.
Tausende Besucher kommen auch aus dem Ausland - und oft nicht unbedingt nur wegen der Stiere und Toreros.

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

ARCHIV - 06.02.2019, Berlin: Fußball: DFB-Pokal, Hertha BSC - Bayern München, Achtelfinale. Münchens Franck Ribéry richtet sich seinen Kragen auf der Ersatzbank. Franck Ribéry hat sich in einem Interview zur Goldsteak-Affäre geäußert. «Ich mache in meinem Privatleben, was ich will», sagte der Fußballprofi des FC Bayern München der französischen Sportzeitung «L'Equipe» und forderte, man solle ihn als Fußballer beurteilen. Foto: Andreas Gora/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Gold-Steak in Dubai nach Ex-Bayern-Star Ribéry benannt

Das mit Blattgold überzogene Steak kostet umgerechnet rund 600 Euro und trägt den Namen "Ribéry #7".
Panorama 04.07.2019

Vermeintlicher Trump-Fan ist Schauspielerin einer Bildagentur

Panorama 2 von Sarah CAMES 04.07.2019

Vermeintlicher Trump-Fan ist Schauspielerin einer Bildagentur

Trump wirbt mit einem neuen Kampagnen-Video für seine Wiederwahl im November 2020 - doch der Schein trügt.
Panorama 2 von Sarah CAMES 04.07.2019

Kentucky: 45.000 Fässer Bourbon in Flammen aufgegangen

Panorama 03.07.2019

Kentucky: 45.000 Fässer Bourbon in Flammen aufgegangen

Am Brandort habe ein starker Geruch von Whiskey in der Luft gelegen, berichtet die lokale Presse.
Panorama 03.07.2019

Ein Toter bei Ausbruch am Vulkan Stromboli

Panorama 7 1 03.07.2019
This handout photo obtained from the twitter account of @FionaCarter and taken from the nearby island of Panarea shows the Stromboli volcano in eruption on July 3, 2019. (Photo by Fiona CARTER / Twitter account of @FionaCarter / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / @FionaCarter / Fiona Carter" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVE

Ein Toter bei Ausbruch am Vulkan Stromboli

This handout photo obtained from the twitter account of @FionaCarter and taken from the nearby island of Panarea shows the Stromboli volcano in eruption on July 3, 2019. (Photo by Fiona CARTER / Twitter account of @FionaCarter / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / @FionaCarter / Fiona Carter" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVE
Eine heftige Detonation und riesige Aschewolken über dem Vulkan lösten eine Panik unter Touristen aus. Ein Wanderer wurde tödlich verletzt.
Panorama 7 1 03.07.2019

Schlagerlegende Costa Cordalis verstorben

Panorama 6 1 03.07.2019
ARCHIV - 30.04.1972, Hessen, Heusenstamm: Costa Cordalis sitzt mit einigen seinen Musikinstrumenten im Garten seines Reihenhauses in Heusenstamm bei Frankfurt am Main.v Foto: Heinz Wieseler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Schlagerlegende Costa Cordalis verstorben

ARCHIV - 30.04.1972, Hessen, Heusenstamm: Costa Cordalis sitzt mit einigen seinen Musikinstrumenten im Garten seines Reihenhauses in Heusenstamm bei Frankfurt am Main.v Foto: Heinz Wieseler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Der Interpret des 70er-Jahre-Gassenhauers "Anita" ist tot, wie am Mittwoch bekannt wurde. Costa Cordalis wurde 75 Jahre alt.
Panorama 6 1 03.07.2019