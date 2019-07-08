Drei Verletzte bei zweitem Stiertreiben in Pamplona

Participants run next to Cebada Gago fighting bulls on the second bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

AFP