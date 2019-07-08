Drei Verletzte bei zweitem Stiertreiben in Pamplona
Bei dem umstrittenen Spektakel, zu dem Schaulustige aus aller Welt anreisen, werden jedes Jahr Dutzende Teilnehmer verletzt.
(dpa) - Am zweiten Tag der berühmt-berüchtigten Stiertreiben im nordspanischen Pamplona sind drei Teilnehmer verletzt worden. Die sechs mächtigen Kampfbullen und mehrere Leitochsen rannten die 875 Meter lange Strecke durch die Gassen der Altstadt bis zur Stierkampfarena in zwei Minuten und 23 Sekunden. Es war damit Kommentatoren zufolge eine extrem schnelle Hatz.
Participants run next to Cebada Gago fighting bulls on the second bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
AFP
Participants run next to Cebada Gago fighting bulls on the second bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP) AFP
A heifer bull jumps over participants in the bullring after the second bullrun the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) AFP
Policemen escort a reveller before the second bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP) AFP
Participants run next to a Cebada Gago fighting bulls on the second bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) AFP
Participants run next to Cebada Gago fighting bulls on the second bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP) AFP
A heifer bull jumps over revellers in the bullring after the second bullrun the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) AFP
A reveller grabs the horn of a heifer bull in the bullring after the second bullrun the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) AFP
Bei den Verwundeten handele sich um zwei 45- und 61-jährige Männer aus der Region, die an der Schulter beziehungsweise am Kopf verletzt worden seien, sowie um eine 19-jährige Frau, die Verletzungen an Rücken und Hals davongetragen habe, berichtete der spanische Fernsehsender RTVE unter Berufung auf das Krankenhaus.
Nach dem ersten der insgesamt acht Stierläufe mussten am Sonntag fünf Menschen im Krankenhaus behandelt werden, drei von ihnen waren auf die Hörner genommen worden. Bei dem umstrittenen Spektakel, zu dem Schaulustige aus aller Welt anreisen, werden jedes Jahr Dutzende Teilnehmer verletzt. Das letzte Todesopfer gab es im Jahr 2009. Im Vorfeld hatten wieder Tierschützer gegen die Veranstaltung protestiert, weil die Stiere am Abend in der Arena sterben.
Trotz zunehmender Kritik lockt die berühmte Stierhatz weiter Menschen aus aller Welt nach Nordspanien. Um mit den Kampfbullen durch die engen Gassen zu rennen, nehmen sie Hornstöße und Prellungen in Kauf.
Das blutige Ritual der Bullenhatz und der Stierkämpfe hat auch in Spanien immer mehr Gegner. Beim diesjährigen San-Fermín-Fest, das am Freitag endet, feierten in der nordspanischen Stadt Pamplona aber wieder Tausende.