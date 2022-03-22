Der Großherzog auf der Weltausstellung

Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

Panorama Heute um 20:08
Foto: SIP/Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
Großherzog Henri besichtigte am Dienstag nicht nur den luxemburgischen Pavillon in Dubai.
Großherzog Henri besichtigte am Dienstag nicht nur den luxemburgischen Pavillon in Dubai.

(TJ) - Am zweiten Tag des Besuchs von Großherzog Henri in den Arabischen Emiraten stand eine ausgiebige Besichtigung der Weltausstellung Expo 2020 auf dem Programm des Staatschefs. 

(de g. à dr.) Jean Asselborn, ministre des Affaires étrangères et européennes ; S.A.R. le Grand-Duc ; Maggy Nagel, commissaire général du Luxembourg auprès de l'Expo 2020 Dubaï ; S.A. cheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-président, Premier ministre des Émirats arabes unis, gouverneur de Dubaï ; n.c.
Großherzog zu Besuch in den Arabischen Emiraten
Der Staatschef und Außenminister Asselborn sind in der Golf-Region. Auch ein Abstecher zur Weltausstellung stand auf dem Programm.

Großherzog Henri wurde von Kommissarin Maggy Nagel begleitet, er unterhielt sich aber auch mit Vertretern von luxemburgischen Unternehmern. 

Besuche in anderen Pavillons, etwa demjenigen der Arabischen Emirat, Singapur oder Japan fehlten auch nicht. Klicken Sie sich durch die ausgedehnte Fotogalerie:

