Großherzog Henri besichtigte am Dienstag nicht nur den luxemburgischen Pavillon in Dubai.
Expo 2020
Der Großherzog auf der Weltausstellung
Großherzog Henri besichtigte am Dienstag nicht nur den luxemburgischen Pavillon in Dubai.
(TJ) - Am zweiten Tag des Besuchs von Großherzog Henri in den Arabischen Emiraten stand eine ausgiebige Besichtigung der Weltausstellung Expo 2020 auf dem Programm des Staatschefs.
Der Staatschef und Außenminister Asselborn sind in der Golf-Region. Auch ein Abstecher zur Weltausstellung stand auf dem Programm.
Großherzog Henri wurde von Kommissarin Maggy Nagel begleitet, er unterhielt sich aber auch mit Vertretern von luxemburgischen Unternehmern.
Besuche in anderen Pavillons, etwa demjenigen der Arabischen Emirat, Singapur oder Japan fehlten auch nicht. Klicken Sie sich durch die ausgedehnte Fotogalerie:
Foto: SIP/Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
