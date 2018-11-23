Comeback der Rock-Urgesteine

Sie sind wieder da: Am Donnerstag- und Freitagabend luden die Musiker von Cool Feet zu ihrer "Goldenen Hochzeit" ins Melusina. Das Jubiläums-Konzert in Bildern.
(LW) - Die Musiker Rom Bernard (Gesang/Gitarre), Chouch Schintgen (Bass), Guy Heintz (Gitarre), Maerten Versall (Schlagzeug), Bernard Wrincq (Gitarre) und Rom Goergen (Gesang/Gitarre) hatten eigentlich bereits am Donnerstag zu ihrer „Goldenen Hochzeit“ ins Melusina geladen. Doch, weil das Comeback-Konzert der 1968 gegründeten Rockband „Cool Feet“ - mit 100.000 CDs die erfolgreichste Luxemburger Rockband aller Zeiten - schon vorab für Begeisterungsstürme bei den Fans gesorgt hatte, hängten die Musiker am Freitag einen Zusatzgig dran.
Foto: Matic Zorman
Dabei gaben sie nicht nur ihren aktuellen Song "Bella Stau" zum Besten, sondern auch Hits wie "De Jangeli" und "Drénk e Patt op mech". Ihre Bitte: „Wann Der mat Blummen op d'Bühn geheit, wann ech gelift, ouni Dëppen!“
