Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam (R), who played his youngest daughter Rudy Huxtable on "The Cosby Show", in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S. June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

