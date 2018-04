Ältester Mensch der Welt gestorben AFP

This picture received from Kikaicho Town Hall via Jiji Press and taken on September 18, 2017 shows 117-year-old Nabi Tajima (2nd L) in Kikaicho on Kikai island of Kagoshima prefecture. A 117-year-old Japanese woman, thought to be the world's oldest person, has died, a local official told AFP on April 22, 2018. Nabi Tajima, who was born August 4, 1900, died around 8:00 pm (1100 GMT) on April 21 at a hospital on her native Kikai Island in Kagoshima region, according to Susumu Yoshiyuki, a health and welfare official. / AFP PHOTO / KIKAI TOWN VIA JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / Japan OUT